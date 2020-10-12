Global  
 

Colin Farrell Looks Unrecognizable as the Penguin on 'Batman' Set with Robert Pattinson & Zoe Kravitz

Just Jared Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Colin Farrell looks unrecognizable as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin on the set of The Batman on Monday (October 12) in Liverpool, England. It was a busy day on set for the actors! Robert Pattinson was also photographed on set that day, and we also got our very first look at Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman/Selina Kyle as [...]
