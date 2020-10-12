Colin Farrell Looks Unrecognizable as the Penguin on 'Batman' Set with Robert Pattinson & Zoe Kravitz

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Michelle Pfeiffer backs Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman



Kravitz is playing the role of Gotham City burglar Selina Kyle in Matt Reeves' upcoming take on the DC Comics superhero tale. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 6 days ago Zoe Kravitz got Catwoman encouragement from Michelle Pfeiffer



'The Batman' star Zoe Kravitz got some words of encouragement from Michelle Pfieffer about how to play Catwoman, as the Hollywood icon portrayed the villain in 1992 blockbuster 'Batman Returns'. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:04 Published 1 week ago Robert Pattinson enjoys the idea that he could 'mess up' 'The Batman'



Robert Pattinson enjoys the idea that there is pressure on him because he could "mess up" 'The Batman'. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:45 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this