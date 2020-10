Watch as a Cougar Stalks, Pounces at Hiker in Terrifying 6 Minute Video: ‘Oh, F*ck, Get the F*ck Away!’ Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Kyle Burgess captured a terrifying moment as he was hiking in Utah's Slate Canyon -- a cougar stalking and lunging at him for six long minutes. Kyle Burgess captured a terrifying moment as he was hiking in Utah's Slate Canyon -- a cougar stalking and lunging at him for six long minutes. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sandra Mantzke RT @Mediaite: Watch as a Cougar Stalks, Pounces at Hiker in Terrifying 6 Minute Video: 'Oh, F*ck, Get the F*ck Away!' https://t.co/5hmGgvhr… 32 minutes ago Mediaite Watch as a Cougar Stalks, Pounces at Hiker in Terrifying 6 Minute Video: 'Oh, F*ck, Get the F*ck Away!' https://t.co/5hmGgvhrrb 40 minutes ago