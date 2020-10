You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Margaret Nolan,‘Goldfinger’ Actress, Dies at 76 She drew fame at age 20, painted in gold, in the Bond film’s opening credits, then went on to appear in “A Hard Day’s Night,” with the Beatles, and other...

NYTimes.com 7 hours ago



Margaret Nolan, ‘Goldfinger’ Actress, Dies at 76 She drew fame at age 20, painted in gold, in the Bond film’s opening credits, then went on to appear in “A Hard Day’s Night,” with the Beatles, and other...

NYTimes.com 6 hours ago



Margaret Nolan, iconic 'Goldfinger' gold-painted model, Beatles' 'A Hard Day's Night' star, dies at 76 Margaret Nolan was the center of everything cool in the 1960s, appearing in "Goldfinger" and "A Hard Day's Night" both in 1964. She died at age 76.

USATODAY.com 1 day ago





Tweets about this