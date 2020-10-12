|
Margaret Nolan, iconic 'Goldfinger' gold-painted model, Beatles' 'A Hard Day's Night' star, dies at 76
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Margaret Nolan was the center of everything cool in the 1960s, appearing in "Goldfinger" and "A Hard Day's Night" both in 1964. She died at age 76.
