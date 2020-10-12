Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Margaret Nolan, iconic 'Goldfinger' gold-painted model, Beatles' 'A Hard Day's Night' star, dies at 76

USATODAY.com Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Margaret Nolan was the center of everything cool in the 1960s, appearing in "Goldfinger" and "A Hard Day's Night" both in 1964. She died at age 76.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Margaret Nolan Margaret Nolan English actor-model

'Goldfinger' Model & Bond Girl Margaret Nolan Dead at 76

 Margaret Nolan -- who served as the iconic golden-plated babe portrayed in the opening sequence of "Goldfinger" -- has died. The legendary British artist and..
TMZ.com

The Beatles The Beatles English rock band

Islamic State group 'Beatles' plead not guilty over US hostage deaths

 Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh deny involvement in the murder of four US hostages.
BBC News

John Lennon's son keeping father's legacy alive

 On what would have been John Lennon's 80th birthday, Sean Ono Lennon, son of the late Beatles legend, says it's important to keep his father's musical legacy..
USATODAY.com

Two ISIS fighters charged in deaths of American journalists and aid workers in Syria

 Washington (CNN)Two high-profile ISIS fighters have been indicted on terrorism charges related to the hostage-taking and deaths of four Americans, the US..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

New Suspect? Shocking Details Emerge In Death Of Jimi Hendrix In REELZ Doc [Video]

New Suspect? Shocking Details Emerge In Death Of Jimi Hendrix In REELZ Doc

Who killed Jimi Hendrix? In the exclusive REELZ interview, 50 years after the unsolved death — which still remains an open verdict, ruling out neither murder nor suicide — the 'Stone Free'..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 01:25Published
Footage documents the gruelling recovery of a man nearly killed by Covid-19 [Video]

Footage documents the gruelling recovery of a man nearly killed by Covid-19

The gruelling recovery of a man nearly killed by Covid-19 nearly FIVE MONTHS after he got the disease has been recorded in a series of remarkable behind the scenes photos.Superfit builder Stephen..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:55Published

Tweets about this