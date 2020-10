Julie Brooks @realDonaldTrump Unlike you, Joe Biden actually acknowledges the deadly pandemic. He is also still within the trans… https://t.co/OtXDmnyEyM 15 minutes ago

Prof Dauber Biden Acknowledges ‘I’m Not a Fan of Court Packing,’ But Won’t Commit to Firm Answer While Trump, GOP Are Rushing T… https://t.co/A8siaxfNy3 15 minutes ago

ENM News Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden acknowledge that he is “not a fan of court packing” during an interview… https://t.co/0ZKHBBGRQK 33 minutes ago

TRANSform RT @Mediaite: Biden Acknowledges 'I'm Not a Fan of Court Packing,' But Won't Commit to Firm Answer While Trump, GOP Are Rushing Through Bar… 36 minutes ago

Mediaite Biden Acknowledges 'I'm Not a Fan of Court Packing,' But Won't Commit to Firm Answer While Trump, GOP Are Rushing T… https://t.co/nqbehuT7f9 1 hour ago

rusty @HoelandsMokena @QuercusAmericas @Ms_MaryJo @briebriejoy @BadFaithPod What the***does this even mean Sure, noth… https://t.co/NTP0nzioNc 2 hours ago

A Truth Be Known @TeamTrump @lookupfolks Jill Biden shame on you for letting this go on! Seems no one will say it, but how can we wa… https://t.co/A1duxYL9Js 2 hours ago