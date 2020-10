You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise went go-kart racing after filming Eyes Wide Shut



Nicole Kidman and her then-husband Tom Cruise used to go “go-kart racing” after filming ‘Eyes Wide Shut’, as she insists they were "happily married" at the time, even though they played a.. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:40 Published 2 weeks ago Keith Urban heaps praise on Nicole Kidman: 'She's the one I've been searching for'



Keith Urban says Nicole Kidman is the woman he's been "searching for [his] whole life", as he gushes over his wife of 14 years. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:02 Published on September 15, 2020

Related news from verified sources Nicole Kidman says she wasn't 'talented enough' to land Julia Roberts' role in 'Notting Hill' According to the Oscar and Emmy Award-winning actress, she desperately wanted the lead role opposite Hugh Grant in the 90s romantic comedy "Notting Hill" which...

FOXNews.com 1 week ago





Tweets about this