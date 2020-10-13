|
'Two & a Half Men' Actress Conchata Ferrell Dead at 77
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Two and a Half Men star Conchata Ferrell has sadly passed away on Monday (October 12) at the age of 77, Deadline is reporting. Conchata passed away due to complications following a cardiac arrest. It was reported over the summer that Conchata had suffered a heart attack and was on a respirator at a long [...]
