Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Blue Jumpsuit & Fringe Bangs During Date Night With Alex Rodriguez

Just Jared Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez shows off her glam new hairstyle while out for a dinner date with fiance Alex Rodriguez in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (October 13). The 51-year-old singer stunned in a blue, jewel toned jumpsuit and matching Versace bag as she and Alex waited for their car at the valet outside the San Vicente [...]
Video Credit: Hello Giggles - Published
News video: Jennifer Lopez Is Rocking Curtain Bangs Right Now

Jennifer Lopez Is Rocking Curtain Bangs Right Now 00:53

 Her stylist gave hints on how to easily wear them.

