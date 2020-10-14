Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ted Cruz and Dick Durbin Clash Over Absent Democrats in Amy Coney Barrett Hearing: ‘We’re In The Midst of a Covid-19 Crisis’

Mediaite Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) clashed during Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing after Cruz pointed out that many Democratic senators were absent from the room and thus no longer have "substantive criticism" of Barrett's appointment.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: High-Stakes Confirmation Hearing For Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett Underway

High-Stakes Confirmation Hearing For Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett Underway 03:06

 CBS4's Natalie Brand reports from Capitol Hill.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Graham praises Barrett as 'unashamedly pro-life' [Video]

Graham praises Barrett as 'unashamedly pro-life'

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on Wednesday opened the third day of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing by lauding her as "unashamedly pro-life."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published
'I don't recall': Barrett grilled by Sen. Harris [Video]

'I don't recall': Barrett grilled by Sen. Harris

Senator Kamala Harris asked President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, whether she knew of the president's tweets saying he wanted to nominate a judge who would overturn..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:01Published
Amy Coney Barrett is asked about recusal if election outcome becomes Supreme Court case [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett is asked about recusal if election outcome becomes Supreme Court case

Amy Coney Barrett is asked by Sen. Chris Coons (D- Del.) about recusal if 2020 election outcome is contested and does becomes a Supreme Court case.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 02:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Ted Cruz predicts 'shenanigans' from Democrats during Barrett hearings

 Sen. Ted Cruz predicts procedural "shenanigans" by Democrats during the confirmation effort for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, while Sen. Dick Durbin...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this