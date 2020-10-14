Anya Taylor-Joy Opens Up About Playing Furiosa After Charlize Theron in 'Mad Max' Origin Story
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 () Anya Taylor-Joy is opening up about stepping into Charlize Theron‘s shoes and getting to portray Furiosa in the Mad Max origin story. The 24-year-old actress chatted with MTV’s Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, and revealed that she’s “humbled and grateful” to be following Charlize in the role. “[Charlize] did such an incredible [...]
