Arjun Rampal shares adorable twinning moment with son Arik
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Actor Arjun Rampal on Wednesday shared a beautiful twinning moment with his son Arik as the super cute kid followed his father across the balcony. The 47-year-old actor shared a picture on Instagram in which the actor is seen twinning with his little kid in which they both are seen shirtless and sporting black trousers. The frame...
