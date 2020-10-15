Global  
 

Arjun Rampal shares adorable twinning moment with son Arik

Mid-Day Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Actor Arjun Rampal on Wednesday shared a beautiful twinning moment with his son Arik as the super cute kid followed his father across the balcony. The 47-year-old actor shared a picture on Instagram in which the actor is seen twinning with his little kid in which they both are seen shirtless and sporting black trousers. The frame...
