Arjun Rampal shares adorable twinning moment with son Arik Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Actor Arjun Rampal on Wednesday shared a beautiful twinning moment with his son Arik as the super cute kid followed his father across the balcony. The 47-year-old actor shared a picture on Instagram in which the actor is seen twinning with his little kid in which they both are seen shirtless and sporting black trousers. The frame... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Arjun Rampal shares pictures with his snuggle bunnies



Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Friday took to Instagram to share an adorable pic of his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and son Arik. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:38 Published on August 29, 2020

Related news from verified sources Arjun's adorable twinning moment with son Actor Arjun Rampal on Wednesday shared a beautiful twinning moment with his son Arik as the super cute kid followed his father across the balcony.

IndiaTimes 4 days ago





Tweets about this

