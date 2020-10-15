Global  
 

Addison Rae Accepts Harry Styles' Award On His Behalf at Billboard Music Awards

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 15 October 2020
Addison Rae hit the stage in a strapless jumpsuit at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, which aired on Wednesday (October 14) from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The 20-year-old TikTok star presented the Billboard Chart Achievement Award, which went to Harry Styles. “Over the course of a year, my life has completely changed because [...]
