The Malayalam film Halal Love Story finally releases today and looks promising
Thursday, 15 October 2020 () The anticipation around Amazon Prime Video's Halal Love story which finally released today has been on a high. When the trailer of the film dropped, the unique content attracted one and all- a story of a group of film lovers and how they leave no stones unturned to fulfill their dream of shooting a film.
A lot of people would agree that one of the best things to do in October is the Milwaukee Film Festival; each year audiences are thrilled by the best movies out there and the historic theater they are..