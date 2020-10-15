The Malayalam film Halal Love Story finally releases today and looks promising Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

The anticipation around Amazon Prime Video's Halal Love story which finally released today has been on a high. When the trailer of the film dropped, the unique content attracted one and all- a story of a group of film lovers and how they leave no stones unturned to fulfill their dream of shooting a film.



With serene and... 👓 View full article

