Watch Video: Sanjay Dutt gets a haircut from Aalim Hakim, says, 'will be out of this cancer soon'
Thursday, 15 October 2020 () In August this year, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer, and has been undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. All of Dutt's friends, fans and well-wishers around the world have been praying for the actor to beat his cancer and get better soon. Now, in what may come as a ray of hope for his...
'Munna Bhai' Sanjay Dutt made a public appearance outside his house in Mumbai on Oct 21 with sister Priya Dutt. He came back home from Kokilaben Hospital after recovering from cancer. 'Baba' announced..