Watch Video: Sanjay Dutt gets a haircut from Aalim Hakim, says, 'will be out of this cancer soon'

Mid-Day Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
In August this year, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer, and has been undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. All of Dutt's friends, fans and well-wishers around the world have been praying for the actor to beat his cancer and get better soon. Now, in what may come as a ray of hope for his...
