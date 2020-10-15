Global  
 

Darren Barnet Replaces Charles Melton In 'Love Hard' With Nina Dobrev

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 15 October 2020
Darren Barnet has been cast in the upcoming romantic comedy Love Hard, alongside Nina Dobrev! The 29-year-old Never Have I Ever actor is actually taking over the role Charles Melton was originally cast in, Deadline reports. Charles had to drop out of the film because of scheduling conflicts with Riverdale. The Netflix movie follows an [...]
