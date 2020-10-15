Global  
 

Scott Peterson's Murder Convictions of Laci Peterson and Unborn Son to Be Re-Examined

E! Online Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Scott Peterson's convictions for the murder of wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son, Conner, may be overturned. E! News can confirm the California Supreme Court ordered a...
 Nearly two decades after making headlines, the case of convicted killer Scott Peterson is being sent back to a San Mateo County court amid new questions about a juror in the case. Peterson was found guilty of murdering his wife, Laci, and their unborn son in 2004. (10/14/20)

