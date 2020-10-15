Global  
 

Scott Peterson's murder convictions of wife and unborn son to be reexamined

USATODAY.com Thursday, 15 October 2020
Scott Peterson has gone from facing the death penalty for the 2004 conviction of killing his wife and unborn son to possibly facing a new trial.
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento
News video: New Developments Unfold In Scott Peterson Murder Case

New Developments Unfold In Scott Peterson Murder Case

 Scott Peterson’s convictions for the murder of wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son, Connor, may be overturned.

Scott Peterson's murder convictions to be reexamined

 The California Supreme Court has ordered a second look at Scott Peterson's conviction for killing his pregnant wife and unborn son. CBS station KOVR-TV reports..
CBS News

Scott Peterson's Murder Convictions to Be Re-Examined, Court Orders

 The move comes two months after the California Supreme Court overturned a sentence of death for his 2004 convictions.
NYTimes.com

Scott Peterson's 2004 murder convictions to be reexamined

 The California Supreme Court ordered a second look at Scott Peterson's conviction for killing his pregnant wife and unborn son.
CBS News
Court: Scott Peterson Is Still Guilty, But Won't Be On Death Row Anymore

Court: Scott Peterson Is Still Guilty, But Won't Be On Death Row Anymore

Scott Peterson is still guilty of murdering his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn child, in 2002. However, a California Supreme Court ruling says he won't be put to death because of it. Newser reports the court upheld the high-profile murder convictions. However, it ruled 7-0 that the judge in his case made 'clear and significant' mistakes during the death-penalty phase of the trial.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34

Report: Scott Peterson Conviction To Be Reexamined In San Mateo Court

Report: Scott Peterson Conviction To Be Reexamined In San Mateo Court

Nearly two decades after making headlines, the case of convicted killer Scott Peterson is being sent back to a San Mateo County court amid new questions about a juror in the case. Peterson was found..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:39
New REELZ Documentary Uncovers The Reason Behind Scott Peterson's 'Ultimate Betrayal'

New REELZ Documentary Uncovers The Reason Behind Scott Peterson’s ‘Ultimate Betrayal’

There was closure for some in knowing that Scott Peterson was on death row for the 2002 murder of his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn child, Connor. But that has all changed with news..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 01:13
How He Did It: Inside The Twisted World Of Convicted Murderer Scott Peterson, Who Won Death Row Appeal

How He Did It: Inside The Twisted World Of Convicted Murderer Scott Peterson, Who Won Death Row Appeal

The gruesome Scott Peterson case gripped the nation in 2002 when Peterson was arrested for the first-degree murder of his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and the second-degree murder of their unborn son,..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 01:13

Scott Peterson's murder convictions of wife and unborn son to be reexamined

 Scott Peterson has gone from facing the death penalty for the 2004 conviction of killing his wife and unborn son to possibly facing a new trial.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS News •E! Online •NPR

