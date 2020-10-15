Scott Peterson's murder convictions of wife and unborn son to be reexamined

Court: Scott Peterson Is Still Guilty, But Won't Be On Death Row Anymore



Scott Peterson is still guilty of murdering his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn child, in 2002. However, a California Supreme Court ruling says he won't be put to death because of it. Newser reports the court upheld the high-profile murder convictions. However, it ruled 7-0 that the judge in his case made 'clear and significant' mistakes during the death-penalty phase of the trial.

