Scott Peterson's murder convictions of wife and unborn son to be reexamined
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Scott Peterson has gone from facing the death penalty for the 2004 conviction of killing his wife and unborn son to possibly facing a new trial.
Scott Peterson American murderer on death row in the US
