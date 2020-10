You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Demi Lovato praises Taylor Swift's 'authentic' political message



Demi Lovato has praised celebrities such as Taylor Swift for sharing their political views after debuting her anti-Trump song Commander in Chief. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 10 hours ago Donald Trump breaks into dance as he campaigns after testing negative for Coronavirus |Oneindia News



Just two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19, US President Donald Trump resumed his campaign trail with a massive rally in Florida. The major highlight of the campaign rally were his dance.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:00 Published 16 hours ago Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War



On Friday, CNN reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at ate 87. Her death is being mourned around the country. Ginsburg is a trailblazing legend and a lion of liberal.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 01:20 Published on September 19, 2020

Tweets about this