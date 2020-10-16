Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justin Bieber Meets Up with Hailey for Dinner After 'SNL' Rehearsals

Just Jared Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Justin Bieber follows closely behind wife Hailey Bieber while stepping out for dinner on Thursday night (October 15) in New York City. The married couple met up after Justin completed his day of Saturday Night Live rehearsals ahead of his guest spot on this weekend’s new episode. Justin wore a maroon Drew House sweatshirt and [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Justin and Hailey Bieber could have kids soon

Justin and Hailey Bieber could have kids soon 00:47

 Justin and Hailey Bieber are “on the same page” about starting a family in the near future, although they're just "enjoying" being a married couple for the time being.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Justin Bieber's new track appears on Snapchat’s Featured Sounds [Video]

Justin Bieber's new track appears on Snapchat’s Featured Sounds

Justin Bieber's 'Lonely' appears exclusively on Snapchat’s Featured Sounds.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:38Published
Justin Bieber Deal Leads to Crocs Comeback [Video]

Justin Bieber Deal Leads to Crocs Comeback

Crocs are back! Shares for the footwear company are soaring following a new partnership with pop star Justin Bieber. Cheddar's Kristen Scholer and Jill Wagner take a deep dive into the new look Crocs..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 07:04Published
Justin Bieber Launches New Crocs Line [Video]

Justin Bieber Launches New Crocs Line

Justin Bieber has launched a new line of Crocs. The shoe giant teamed up with the iconic singer to release their signature yellow rubber clog. The shoe also features eight custom Jibbitz charms that..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:30Published

Tweets about this

bizzlethingy

emy 💟 RT @JustJared: Justin Bieber stepped out for dinner in New York City with wife Hailey after a day of #SNL rehearsals https://t.co/4kxcbieBZO 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Justin Bieber stepped out for dinner in New York City with wife Hailey after a day of #SNL rehearsals https://t.co/4kxcbieBZO 1 hour ago

priscilatosate

Priscila Justin Bieber Stops By A Friend’s House While Wife Hailey Meets Up With Friends in LA https://t.co/0fIBcumXPO via @JustJaredJr 14 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @justjaredjr: Justin and Hailey Bieber were seen out running separate errands this afternoon in LA https://t.co/eGoLFAR3U8 1 day ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. Justin and Hailey Bieber were seen out running separate errands this afternoon in LA https://t.co/eGoLFAR3U8 1 day ago

ot5_gayvodka

FineLineFlamingo🦩❱❱❱❱ @28_twoghosts @1D_stanforever @TeesByTJ also the guy has pics on his ig with billie, timothee, justin bieber like n… https://t.co/IkDuBLkFGu 3 days ago