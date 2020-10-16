Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Writes in Ronald Reagan for 2020 Presidential Election

Just Jared Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Maryland’s governor Larry Hogan is not voting for Donald Trump – nor anyone still alive. The 64-year-old Republican said he “voted for Ronald Reagan” in the 2020 presidential election, The Washington Post reported Friday (October 16). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Donald Trump His vote came after “concluding that he could support neither [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Frequent Trump Critic, Casts Vote For Ronald Reagan

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Frequent Trump Critic, Casts Vote For Ronald Reagan 00:14

 Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, has cast his ballot for the general election and did not vote for either of the two major-party candidates for president.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What impact will the Trump tax story have on his re-election bid? [Video]

What impact will the Trump tax story have on his re-election bid?

What impact will the bombshell report on Donald Trump's tax returns have on the presidential election? Larry talks with Mark Green, author of "Wrecking America," and former Congressman Jim Kolbe..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 24:59Published
Talks On Critical Election Legislation In Pennsylvania Stall Between Gov. Wolf, Legislature's House GOP Majority [Video]

Talks On Critical Election Legislation In Pennsylvania Stall Between Gov. Wolf, Legislature's House GOP Majority

Closed-door talks on legislation seen as crucial to producing a prompt election result in the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania appeared stuck Thursday between the Democratic governor and..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:28Published
Poll: 71% Of Marylanders Approve Of Gov. Larry Hogan's Job So Far [Video]

Poll: 71% Of Marylanders Approve Of Gov. Larry Hogan's Job So Far

Seventy-one percent of Marylanders approve of the job Larry Hogan is doing as the governor, but 23 percent said they disapprove.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:13Published

Tweets about this

MichaelWentzel

Michael Wentzel RT @ClydeHaberman: @CNNSotu @betsy_klein Instead of doing something meaningful, Maryland’s Republican governor effectively flushed his ball… 3 minutes ago

LF10002582

LF @GovLarryHogan Today's Republican... what a pathetic coward. Turned off by Trump, Maryland’s GOP governor casts… https://t.co/jHI2V5KpWi 4 minutes ago

davo1208

DaveDraper RT @Forbes: Maryland Governor Larry Hogan chose to vote for neither fellow Republican Donald Trump nor challenger Joe Biden. https://t.co/… 4 minutes ago

BBarker2020

Luigis uncle Im definitely neither republican or democratic but Larry Hogan has done more as a GOP governor, i see a state like… https://t.co/d48XsTWYZm 10 minutes ago

FriendsLatinAm

Friends of Latin America When there is no substantive difference between moderate Democrats and not-so-insane Republicans, politics is reduc… https://t.co/FyapzhsjbH 22 minutes ago

gomurciaspain

GO WORLD NEWS 🇪🇺🌍🇪🇸🌍🇳🇱🌎🇧🇷🌏 Larry Hogan: Maryland Republican governor casts a ballot for Reagan - CNNPolitics #news #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica… https://t.co/yBGtFiPR5q 22 minutes ago

MrRePHIned

Cassanova Brown Larry Hogan: Maryland Republican governor casts a ballot for Reagan - CNNPolitics https://t.co/pVOqYDQTC0 26 minutes ago