Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Writes in Ronald Reagan for 2020 Presidential Election
Friday, 16 October 2020 () Maryland’s governor Larry Hogan is not voting for Donald Trump – nor anyone still alive. The 64-year-old Republican said he “voted for Ronald Reagan” in the 2020 presidential election, The Washington Post reported Friday (October 16). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Donald Trump His vote came after “concluding that he could support neither [...]
Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, has cast his ballot for the general election and did not vote for either of the two major-party candidates for president.
Closed-door talks on legislation seen as crucial to producing a prompt election result in the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania appeared stuck Thursday between the Democratic governor and..
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:28Published