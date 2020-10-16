Global  
 

GOP Sen. Perdue Mocks Pronunciation of Kamala Harris’ Name at Trump Rally

Mediaite Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
GOP Sen. Perdue Mocks Pronunciation of Kamala Harris’ Name at Trump RallySenator *David Perdue* (R- GA) spoke at *Donald Trump's* rally Friday before the president and fired up the crowd talking about what would happen if his opponents win.
