Sabrina Carpenter, Fin Argus & Justin Baldoni Share Heartfelt Thanks To Real Life Zach Sobiech

Just Jared Jr Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
The cast and crew are sharing their thanks to the real life Zach Sobiech. In a touching new video, stars Sabrina Carpenter and Fin Argus, and director Justin Baldoni thank the late Zach, who inspired their new Disney+ movie Clouds. “Dear Zach, thank you for allowing me to fill some very big shoes, and giving [...]
Video Credit: Young Hollywood
News video: Sabrina Carpenter & Fin Argus Talk Disney+'s Clouds and Ideal First Dates

Sabrina Carpenter & Fin Argus Talk Disney+'s Clouds and Ideal First Dates 06:02

 Actors discuss their experience working on tearjerker film.

