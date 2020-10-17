Laghushanka Movie Review: To tell or not to tell

Saturday, 17 October 2020 () *Laghushanka
On: SonyLIV
Director: Nikhil Mehrotra
Cast: Shweta Tripathi, Kanupriya Pandit
Rating:
*
Nikhil Mehrotra has been credited for co-writing films like Dangal and Chhichhore. Both the films were about acceptance. In Dangal, the central character, who has four daughters, is dismayed as he wanted a son who could...
