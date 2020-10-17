Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Laghushanka Movie Review: To tell or not to tell

Mid-Day Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Laghushanka Movie Review: To tell or not to tell*Laghushanka
On: SonyLIV
Director: Nikhil Mehrotra
Cast: Shweta Tripathi, Kanupriya Pandit
Rating: 
*

Nikhil Mehrotra has been credited for co-writing films like Dangal and Chhichhore. Both the films were about acceptance. In Dangal, the central character, who has four daughters, is dismayed as he wanted a son who could...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Run on Hulu - Official Trailer [Video]

Run on Hulu - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Hulu horror thriller movie Run, directed by Aneesh Chaganty. It stars Sarah Paulson, Kiera Allen, Onalee Ames, Pat Healy, Clark Webster and Conan..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:47Published
Dreamland with Margot Robbie - Official Trailer [Video]

Dreamland with Margot Robbie - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the thriller movie Dreamland, directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte. It stars Margot Robbie, Travis Fimmel, Garrett Hedlund, Kerry Condon, Finn Cole and Darby..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:16Published
The Prom on Netflix - Official Teaser Trailer [Video]

The Prom on Netflix - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix musical comedy movie The Prom, directed by Ryan Murphy. It stars Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Jo Ellen Pellman, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:07Published

Tweets about this