President Trump 2020 cruise rally hits the streets of Boise



President Trump supporters held a parade in downtown Boise for the second time to showcase their enthusiasm as election night draws closer. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 01:56 Published 12 hours ago

President Donald Trump talks campaigning during the state's surge, the latest on more stimulus money, Foxconn update and systemi



President Trump talks hosting campaign rally as Wisconsin's COVID-19 cases surge, plus the latest on more stimulus money, Foxconn and systemic during an exclusive wide-ranging interview with Charles.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 11:36 Published 14 hours ago