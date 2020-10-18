Global  
 

See Photos: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's exotic Maldives vacation looks breathtakingly beautiful

Mid-Day Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
See Photos: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's exotic Maldives vacation looks breathtakingly beautifulMaldives seems to be the favourite holiday destination for celebrities now. A few days back, we saw Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi chilling at the country's lovely beaches. After they left, Taapsee Pannu filled their place. The actress was seen enjoying her vacation with her sisters and boyfriend-Badminton player Mathias Boe. A...
