Joe Jonas Wears Face Mask of Brother Nick Jonas' Smile!

Just Jared Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Joe Jonas is staying safe and trolling his younger brother Nick! The 31-year-old singer took to his Instagram Story on Saturday afternoon (October 17) to share a selfie while showing off his new face mask. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Jonas Joe showed off the new custom mask he got of the [...]
