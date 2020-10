Actress Rhonda Fleming aka the Queen of Technicolour passes away Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Hollywood actress Rhonda Fleming is no more. She was 97. Known as the Queen of Technicolour thanks to her red hair and green eyes, the actress, who starred in numerous hits of the 1940s and 1950s, died on Wednesday in Santa Monica, California, confirmed her secretary. The cause of death was not given, reports... 👓 View full article

