Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Issa Rae Talks Premiering 'Insecure' During 2016 Presidential Election in 'SNL' Monologue - Watch!

Just Jared Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Issa Rae is hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time ever! The 35-year-old entertainer hosted the hit sketch show on Saturday (October 17). During her opening monologue, Issa talked about feeling “awkward” about premiering her HBO series Insecure back in fall of 2016 right after Donald Trump won the presidential election. “The results came [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PoliticKing - Published
News video: What impact will the Trump tax story have on his re-election bid?

What impact will the Trump tax story have on his re-election bid? 24:59

 What impact will the bombshell report on Donald Trump's tax returns have on the presidential election? Larry talks with Mark Green, author of "Wrecking America," and former Congressman Jim Kolbe (R-AZ).

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New precautions for vice-presidential debate [Video]

New precautions for vice-presidential debate

And the Biden campaign has reportedly requested more space between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris during this week's debate. The two will face off in Utah Wednesday night. You can watch the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:17Published
'You Get A Holiday!' Trump Talks Up 'Platinum Plan' For Black Americans [Video]

'You Get A Holiday!' Trump Talks Up 'Platinum Plan' For Black Americans

President Donald Trump made another attempt to appeal to black Americans on Friday, less than two months before the general election. CNN reports Trump's plan expands on existing economic-related..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:35Published
Top 10 Moments from Insecure [Video]

Top 10 Moments from Insecure

These moments from "Insecure" remain as priceless as ever.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:27Published

Tweets about this