Issa Rae Talks Premiering 'Insecure' During 2016 Presidential Election in 'SNL' Monologue - Watch!
Sunday, 18 October 2020 () Issa Rae is hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time ever! The 35-year-old entertainer hosted the hit sketch show on Saturday (October 17). During her opening monologue, Issa talked about feeling “awkward” about premiering her HBO series Insecure back in fall of 2016 right after Donald Trump won the presidential election. “The results came [...]
What impact will the bombshell report on Donald Trump's tax returns have on the presidential election? Larry talks with Mark Green, author of "Wrecking America," and former Congressman Jim Kolbe (R-AZ).