Donald Trump Slams Dr. Fauci, Calls Him an 'Idiot'
Monday, 19 October 2020 () Donald Trump made a strong statement about Dr. Fauci – TMZ Frozen fans are going to love this – Just Jared Jr There is some Lily James news… – DListed Find out which boy band did a cocaine intervention for one of its members – TooFab Actress Francia Raisa was involved in a scary situation [...]
Pres. Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci are on course for another, very public battle.
According to CNN, Fauci questioned why Trump thinks mask wearing is weak.
Fauci is the world's leading infectious disease specialist.
He and the President are arguing as the pandemic begins the feared fall &...
President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters that the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has made "bad calls" when it comes to the handling of..