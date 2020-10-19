Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump Slams Dr. Fauci, Calls Him an 'Idiot'

Just Jared Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump made a strong statement about Dr. Fauci – TMZ Frozen fans are going to love this – Just Jared Jr There is some Lily James news… – DListed Find out which boy band did a cocaine intervention for one of its members – TooFab Actress Francia Raisa was involved in a scary situation [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Campaign Faces New Battle With Fauci

Trump Campaign Faces New Battle With Fauci 00:37

 Pres. Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci are on course for another, very public battle. According to CNN, Fauci questioned why Trump thinks mask wearing is weak. Fauci is the world's leading infectious disease specialist. He and the President are arguing as the pandemic begins the feared fall &...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump: Dr. Fauci has made 'bad calls' [Video]

Trump: Dr. Fauci has made 'bad calls'

President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters that the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has made "bad calls" when it comes to the handling of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:44Published
Donald Trump will not come to accord special status to Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar [Video]

Donald Trump will not come to accord special status to Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the special status for Bihar and said that Nitish Kumar is the chief minister since 15 years but has not been accorded the special..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:07Published
Trump's use of Fauci quote was another 'knowing lie' -Biden [Video]

Trump's use of Fauci quote was another 'knowing lie' -Biden

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday said "Trump and his campaign deliberately lied" about a quote by Dr. Anthony Fauci featured in a campaign ad.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump calls Anthony Fauci 'an idiot', says Americans are tired of COVID-19

 US President Donald Trump has again attacked the country's top public health expert, calling Anthony Fauci "an idiot".
SBS

News24.com | Trump slams govt Covid expert Fauci 'and all these idiots'

 US President Donald Trump went after top government scientist Anthony Fauci in a call with campaign staffers on Monday, suggesting the hugely respected and...
News24

Trump Sneers at Fauci Claiming White House Muzzled Him; Mocks Mask and ‘Worst First Pitch in the History of Baseball!’

Trump Sneers at Fauci Claiming White House Muzzled Him; Mocks Mask and ‘Worst First Pitch in the History of Baseball!’ President Donald Trump decided to get personal again as he tweeted out a new series of insulting slams against Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Mediaite


Tweets about this

dileguossi

MAURIZIQ 🇮🇹 RT @GiulioTerzi: Trump slams Fauci ‘and all these idiots’, says people tired of virus talk https://t.co/QBXZahwg3b via @scmpnews 13 minutes ago

gotthammer

gotthammer RT @AFP: In a call with campaign staffers President Donald #Trump suggested that top government scientist Anthony Fauci, a key member of th… 14 minutes ago

GiulioTerzi

Giulio Terzi Trump slams Fauci ‘and all these idiots’, says people tired of virus talk https://t.co/QBXZahwg3b via @scmpnews 16 minutes ago

DebraWetle

@itsme! RT @AntiTrumpReport: In a call with campaign staffers President Donald Trump suggested that top government scientist Anthony Fauci, a key m… 40 minutes ago

AntiTrumpReport

TheResistance Report In a call with campaign staffers President Donald Trump suggested that top government scientist Anthony Fauci, a ke… https://t.co/mndzmaHqmQ 43 minutes ago