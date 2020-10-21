Global  
 

Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat attempts to pound out coronavirus on Jimmy Kimmel show

Mid-Day Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen on Monday arrived on the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' with a magnifying glass to spot the coronavirus and a frying pan to knock it out! Baron was a guest on the late-night show to discuss his new film Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, a sequel to the 2006 mockumentary. Baron plays Kazakh journalist Borat...
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Sacha Baron Cohen spent five days as Borat for sequel

Sacha Baron Cohen spent five days as Borat for sequel 00:54

 Sacha Baron Cohen has revealed he found it tough spending five straight days in character as Borat during lockdown.

