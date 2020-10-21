Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat attempts to pound out coronavirus on Jimmy Kimmel show
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen on Monday arrived on the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' with a magnifying glass to spot the coronavirus and a frying pan to knock it out! Baron was a guest on the late-night show to discuss his new film Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, a sequel to the 2006 mockumentary. Baron plays Kazakh journalist Borat...
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Pregnancy Center Clip - To be more specific, this is the Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of..