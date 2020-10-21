Ted Cruz Smears Joe Biden By Suggesting a Non-Denial of Hunter Biden Laptop Story is Evidence of Corruption
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () Senator Ted Cruz appeared on Fox News' America's Newsroom and suggested that Joe Biden's lack of denial in the controversial Hunter Biden laptop story is evidence of corruption without any verified evidence.
Hunter Biden is the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Hunter is currently at the center of a New York post article based on purported juicy emails and photos. The photos were found on a laptop sent to the outlet by Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney. Hunter...