Ted Cruz Smears Joe Biden By Suggesting a Non-Denial of Hunter Biden Laptop Story is Evidence of Corruption Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Senator Ted Cruz appeared on Fox News' America's Newsroom and suggested that Joe Biden's lack of denial in the controversial Hunter Biden laptop story is evidence of corruption without any verified evidence. 👓 View full article

