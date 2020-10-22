Global  
 

Blake Shelton Hugs Gwen Stefani Tight As They Win Collaborative Video of the Year at CMT Awards 2020

Just Jared Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Gwen Stefani gets a big bear hug from Blake Shelton after winning the Collaborative Video of the Year at the 2020 CMT Awards on Wednesday (October 21). The couple were surprised to win the award for “Nobody But You”, which they were nominated alongside Kane Brown & Marshmello, Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay, Jon [...]
