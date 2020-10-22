Blake Shelton Hugs Gwen Stefani Tight As They Win Collaborative Video of the Year at CMT Awards 2020
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () Gwen Stefani gets a big bear hug from Blake Shelton after winning the Collaborative Video of the Year at the 2020 CMT Awards on Wednesday (October 21). The couple were surprised to win the award for “Nobody But You”, which they were nominated alongside Kane Brown & Marshmello, Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay, Jon [...]
This year's CMT Music Awards co-hosts -- Sarah Hyland, Kane Brown, and Ashley McBryde -- admit they're still nervous to take the stage despite the lack of audience. Plus, Dan + Shay reveal they had to..