Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden Campaign Dismisses Trump’s Stunt Guest Invite of Tony Bobulinski as ‘Desperate, Pathetic Farce’ By a ‘Flailing Campaign’

Mediaite Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Biden Campaign Dismisses Trump’s Stunt Guest Invite of Tony Bobulinski as ‘Desperate, Pathetic Farce’ By a ‘Flailing Campaign’The Biden campaign released a statement on Tony Bobulinksi, the "surprise" debate guest arranged by President Donald Trump on the night of the third and final debate with former Vice President Joe Biden.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Biden has big cash advantage over Trump in final stretch

Biden has big cash advantage over Trump in final stretch 01:20

 U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign entered the final stretch of the race with a large cash advantage over President Donald Trump, disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission showed. Colette Luke has the latest.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Back In Pennsylvania Where Democratic Nominee Joe Biden Is Leading [Video]

President Trump Back In Pennsylvania Where Democratic Nominee Joe Biden Is Leading

CBS4's Bofta Yimam reports from D.C.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:07Published
Trump, Biden Travel To Battleground Pennsylvania With 8 Days To Election Day [Video]

Trump, Biden Travel To Battleground Pennsylvania With 8 Days To Election Day

The presidential candidates are taking very different approaches on the campaign trail. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:51Published
Biden Hammers Trump On Coronavirus Response [Video]

Biden Hammers Trump On Coronavirus Response

Biden Hammers Trump On Coronavirus Response

Credit: KADNPublished

Related news from verified sources

Biden Campaign Dismisses Whistleblower as 'Farce'

 Joe Biden's campaign rejected the claims of evidence by former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski as a "desperate, pathetic farce executed by a...
Newsmax


Tweets about this

WillHart62

Wil Hart RT @OrangePartisan: Here Stahl dismisses the Biden scandal and insists the Obama Administration did not spy on the Trump campaign. The Sov… 10 hours ago

OrangePartisan

Lafayette Lee Here Stahl dismisses the Biden scandal and insists the Obama Administration did not spy on the Trump campaign. The… https://t.co/EMQYTvI2Gq 10 hours ago

Joshuastopsun

Joshua Joe Biden Dismisses Hunter Biden Attacks as ‘Smear Campaign’ : 1 Billion in 3 months, Biden belongs to the Swamp no… https://t.co/DeT5sdeTo9 19 hours ago

tooker_d

Alice D Tooker Joe Biden Dismisses Hunter Biden Attacks as ‘Smear Campaign’ https://t.co/3YPV7Ua9yA AND WHAT DO YOU CALL TRUMP ATTACKS?????? 1 day ago

iElielSepulchro

Eliel Sepulchro ‘Texas Is Not A Swing State’—Trump Campaign Dismisses Biden’s Ploy For Red States https://t.co/P5BetfzT5R (… https://t.co/EygWU8cTjm 1 day ago

lynnosburn

osburn in soCal #voteblue #IhaveaPhD/inOpinions ‘Texas Is Not A Swing State’—Trump Campaign Dismisses Biden’s Ploy For Red States https://t.co/IFCD3qKlB7 2 days ago

09Mazacar

まざか～る ‘Texas Is Not A Swing State’—Trump Campaign Dismisses Biden’s Ploy For Red States via @forbes https://t.co/idmJykKRzy 2 days ago

zabackj

Jonathan Zaback ‘Texas Is Not A Swing State’—Trump Campaign Dismisses Biden’s Ploy For Red States | ⁦@Forbes⁩ https://t.co/Bpw2cFxw4x 2 days ago