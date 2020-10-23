Biden Campaign Dismisses Trump’s Stunt Guest Invite of Tony Bobulinski as ‘Desperate, Pathetic Farce’ By a ‘Flailing Campaign’
Friday, 23 October 2020 () The Biden campaign released a statement on Tony Bobulinksi, the "surprise" debate guest arranged by President Donald Trump on the night of the third and final debate with former Vice President Joe Biden.
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign entered the final stretch of the race with a large cash advantage over President Donald Trump, disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission showed. Colette Luke has the latest.