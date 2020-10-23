Global  
 

Bigg Boss Season 14: Rubina Dilaik reveals the hilarious story of how she and husband Abhinav started dating

Mid-Day Friday, 23 October 2020
There's nothing we love more than a cute love story. The Bigg Boss house's cutest Jodi, husband wife duo Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla revealed the adorable story of how Abhinav wooed her, but still played hard to get before they finally got together. Captured from the 24 x 7 Live stream available only on Voot Select, Rubina...
Video Credit: desimartini - Published
News video: Bigg Boss 14 Day 18: Rubina Wants To Leave The Show; Hina, Gauahar Accuse Sidharth Of Cheating

Bigg Boss 14 Day 18: Rubina Wants To Leave The Show; Hina, Gauahar Accuse Sidharth Of Cheating 04:21

 Rubina Dilaik was deeply hurt after Salman Khan referred to her husband Abhinav Shukla as her ‘saamaan’. In last night’s episode, she spoke to Bigg Boss about the same and expressed that she wants to leave the show. Meanwhile, seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan ended up at...

