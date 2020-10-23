Malaika Arora's Birthday: BFFs Amrita, Kareena, Karisma, and beau Arjun Kapoor send love
Friday, 23 October 2020 () October 23 marks the 47th birthday of Chhaiyya Chhaiyya girl Malaika Arora, and the stunning actress-TV host has been receiving a lot of love from her close friends on social media. Her squad, including sister Amrita Arora Ladak, besties Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, and rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor, have sent her the cutest wishes...
Director Mira Nair is known for asking her actors to do one extra take 'for love'. Stars of the BBC and Netflix's new miniseries A Suitable Boy -- Ishaan Khatter, Ram Kapoor and Shubham Saraf -- talk about their favourite 'one for love' takes, and whether or not they feel India has evolved in the...
Bollywood actors including Malaika Arora, Divya Khosla Kumar, Sophie Choudry and Gabriella were spotted in Mumbai. Actors were seen enjoying the weather following COVID guidelines. Dressed in ethnic,..