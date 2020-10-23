Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Malaika Arora's Birthday: BFFs Amrita, Kareena, Karisma, and beau Arjun Kapoor send love

Mid-Day Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Malaika Arora's Birthday: BFFs Amrita, Kareena, Karisma, and beau Arjun Kapoor send loveOctober 23 marks the 47th birthday of Chhaiyya Chhaiyya girl Malaika Arora, and the stunning actress-TV host has been receiving a lot of love from her close friends on social media. Her squad, including sister Amrita Arora Ladak, besties Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, and rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor, have sent her the cutest wishes...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Ishaan Khatter on whether India has changed since the days of A Suitable Boy

Ishaan Khatter on whether India has changed since the days of A Suitable Boy 15:22

 Director Mira Nair is known for asking her actors to do one extra take 'for love'. Stars of the BBC and Netflix's new miniseries A Suitable Boy -- Ishaan Khatter, Ram Kapoor and Shubham Saraf -- talk about their favourite 'one for love' takes, and whether or not they feel India has evolved in the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

B-town divas spotted in tinseltown [Video]

B-town divas spotted in tinseltown

Bollywood actors including Malaika Arora, Divya Khosla Kumar, Sophie Choudry and Gabriella were spotted in Mumbai. Actors were seen enjoying the weather following COVID guidelines. Dressed in ethnic,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published
Janhvi Kapoor, sister Khushi, Boney Kapoor and other celebrate Nirmal Kapoor's birthday [Video]

Janhvi Kapoor, sister Khushi, Boney Kapoor and other celebrate Nirmal Kapoor's birthday

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, sister Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and others were snapped at Nirmal Kapoor's birthday celebrations.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:37Published
Karan Johar's drug party on radar now, Celebs may be sommoned for questioning: Sources|Oneindia News [Video]

Karan Johar's drug party on radar now, Celebs may be sommoned for questioning: Sources|Oneindia News

As the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has brought the bollywood in the spotlight, Sources say that the NCB is considering to rope in many more celebs in the ongoing probe. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:20Published

Tweets about this