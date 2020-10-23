"The Prom" - cast: Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Kerry Washington, Andrew Rannells, Keegan-Michael Key, Jo Ellen Pellman, Ariana Debose, Mary Kay Place, Kevin Chamberlin, Tracey Ullman, Logan Riley, Sofia Deler, Nico Greetham, Nathaniel J. P

The Prom on Netflix - Official Teaser Trailer



Check out the official trailer for the Netflix musical comedy movie The Prom, directed by Ryan Murphy. It stars Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Jo Ellen Pellman, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:07 Published 1 week ago

Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep join Adam McKay's 'Don’t Look Up'



Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Timothee Chalamet are set to star in Adam McKay's disaster comedy Don’t Look Up. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 2 weeks ago