Mahesh Bhatt on Luviena Lodh’s video

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Gujarat's Gir Forest guard encounters lion on his way back home



A video of a forest guard 'pleading' with a lion in Gujarat's Gir Forest has gone viral. The forest guard encountered the lion on his way back home at night. Blocking his way, the king of the jungle.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41 Published 2 weeks ago Sadak 2 | Film Review | Sanjay Dutt | Alia Bhatt | Aditya | Mahesh Bhatt



Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 is a sequel to his 1991 hit Sadak which Starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in lead. 30 years later the sequel stars Bhatt's younger daughter Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy.. Credit: desimartini Duration: 03:40 Published on August 29, 2020

Related news from verified sources Luviena alleges Mahesh Bhatt is harassing her In a fresh Bollywood controversy, actress Luviena Lodh has posted a video on Instagram, claiming that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has been threatening her. In the...

IndiaTimes 2 hours ago





Tweets about this