Mahesh Bhatt on Luviena Lodh’s video

Friday, 23 October 2020 () Mahesh Bhatt’s lawyer has issued a statement on behalf of the filmmaker, reacting to a video recently released by actress Luviena Lodh. The legal counsel representing Vishesh Films shared, “With reference to video released by one Lavina Lodhi. We, on behalf of our client Mahesh Bhatt, refute the allegations. Such allegations are not only false and defamatory but have serious consequences in law. Our client will take such action in accordance with law as advised.”
Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 is a sequel to his 1991 hit Sadak which Starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in lead. 30 years later the sequel stars Bhatt's younger daughter Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy..