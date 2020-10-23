Global  
 

Mahesh Bhatt on Luviena Lodh’s video

IndiaTimes Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Mahesh Bhatt’s lawyer has issued a statement on behalf of the filmmaker, reacting to a video recently released by actress Luviena Lodh. The legal counsel representing Vishesh Films shared, “With reference to video released by one Lavina Lodhi. We, on behalf of our client Mahesh Bhatt, refute the allegations. Such allegations are not only false and defamatory but have serious consequences in law. Our client will take such action in accordance with law as advised.”
