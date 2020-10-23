Stephen Colbert Celebrates Trump’s Last Debate Ever: ‘Tonight Was Like Getting Our Last Wisdom Tooth Taken Out’
Friday, 23 October 2020 (
1 hour ago) On Thursday's The Late Show, Stephen Colbert celebrated the last presidential debate of 2020, and more importantly, President Donald Trump's last debate ever.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
23 hours ago
Tonight, President Trump and Joe Biden will face off in their final debate. Right now President Trump is low on campaign cash and trailing Joe Biden in the polls.
Trump and Biden face off in final debate tonight 00:54
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
The last Trump-Biden debate
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden sparred Thursday in their final presidential debate.
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:03 Published 4 hours ago
Trump, Biden Face Off In Final Presidential Debate
Muted microphones meant a more civilized conversation between candidates in the last presidential debate before Election Day; CBS2'S Dick Brennan reports.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:16 Published 11 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this