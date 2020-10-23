Global  
 

Stephen Colbert Celebrates Trump’s Last Debate Ever: ‘Tonight Was Like Getting Our Last Wisdom Tooth Taken Out’

Friday, 23 October 2020
On Thursday's The Late Show, Stephen Colbert celebrated the last presidential debate of 2020, and more importantly, President Donald Trump's last debate ever. 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Trump and Biden face off in final debate tonight

Trump and Biden face off in final debate tonight 00:54

 Tonight, President Trump and Joe Biden will face off in their final debate. Right now President Trump is low on campaign cash and trailing Joe Biden in the polls.

Stephen Colbert Celebrates Trump’s Final Debate

 “Counting the 2016 Republican primary, we’ve watched him do that 16 times,” Colbert said. “It’s excruciating. It’s like dental surgery and tonight...
