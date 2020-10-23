Global  
 

'Birkin' Is Trending Because of Saweetie's Comments on Boyfriend Quavo's Instagram Live

Saweetie is sparking controversy and debate. The 26-year-old “My Type” rapper made an appearance on boyfriend Quavo‘s Instagram Story, where she made some comments that caused some backlash and conversation on social media. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Saweetie At one point during the Live, she said: “if he not getting you a [...]
