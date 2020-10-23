'After We Collided' Director Opens Up About Choosing Trevor Over Zed For Love Triangle
Friday, 23 October 2020 () If you didn’t know, After We Collided was supposed to have two love triangles! In the book by Anna Todd, there was a love triangle between Tessa, Hardin and Trevor, and another one between Tessa Hardin and Zed. For the sequel, the director, Roger Kumble, chose to only have one due to a limited amount [...]
Love After Love Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: It is an adaptation of an Eileen Chang short story, set in Hong Kong shortly before the Second World War. Sandra Ma (Soulmate) plays a young girl who..