Ryan Reynolds Decided He & Emilia Clarke Can't Share a Birthday, So He Gave Her a New One Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Ryan Reynolds and Emilia Clarke are BOTH celebrating their birthdays today (October 23), but he has decided that there’s not enough room for both of them on this day . The actor’s production company and marketing agency Maximum Effort decided to tweet out birthday wishes to Emilia instead of sending him a birthday message. Ryan responded [...] 👓 View full article

