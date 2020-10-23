Global  
 

Ryan Reynolds Decided He & Emilia Clarke Can't Share a Birthday, So He Gave Her a New One

Friday, 23 October 2020
Ryan Reynolds and Emilia Clarke are BOTH celebrating their birthdays today (October 23), but he has decided that there’s not enough room for both of them on this day. The actor’s production company and marketing agency Maximum Effort decided to tweet out birthday wishes to Emilia instead of sending him a birthday message. Ryan responded [...]
