Blake Lively Reveals the Unusual 'Cake' Ryan Reynolds Wanted for His Birthday!

Just Jared Saturday, 24 October 2020
Blake Lively is celebrating her husband Ryan Reynolds‘ 44th birthday with him at home and she’s roasting him for his choice of birthday “cake.” The 33-year-old actress shared photos of Ryan and his birthday pie, which was adorned with candles that he didn’t even blow out before he took a bite. “1) Who is the [...]
shares
 
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Shared the Most Chaotic Voting PSA

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Shared the Most Chaotic Voting PSA

