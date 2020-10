Eva Mendes reveals she didn't want babies until she met Ryan Gosling Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

American actor Eva Mendes recently revealed that she never envisioned becoming a mother until she fell in love with Canadian actor Ryan Gosling. According to Fox News, 46-year-old Mendes and Gosling have been together since meeting on the set of 'The Place Beyond the Pines' in 2011 and have since welcomed two daughters --... 👓 View full article