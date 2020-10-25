Global  
 

Robert Pattinson celebrates 'real-life heroes' for COVID-19 relief service

Mid-Day Sunday, 25 October 2020
English actor Robert Pattinson may be busy shooting 'The Batman' in London, but he took time on Saturday evening (local time) to celebrate the COVID-19 heroes at 'Go Campaign's 14th annual Go Gala'. According to Variety, the 34-year-old actor, who has served as the organisation's ambassador since 2015, was joined by gala co-hosts...
