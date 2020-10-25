Global  
 

Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac to co-star in Scenes From A Marriage

Mid-Day Sunday, 25 October 2020
Jessica Chastain has replaced Michelle Williams as the lead actress of the series, Scenes From A Marriage.

Chastain takes over after Williams left due to scheduling issues. The role reunites Oscar Isaac and Chastain, who previously starred together in the 2014 feature "A Most Violent Year".

The show is an adaptation of...
