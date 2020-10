You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Alyssa Milano and Sophie Turner react to final U.S. presidential debate



Alyssa Milano and Sophie Turner led the celebrity reactions to the final U.S. presidential debate between incumbent leader Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 1 day ago Our Cartoon President 3x16 - Clip - Cartoon Trump Gets Muted at the Final Debate



Our Cartoon President 3x16 - Clip from season 3 episode 16 - Cartoon Trump Gets Muted at the Final Debate With Election Day around the corner, Cartoons Donald Trump and Joe Biden take the debate stage.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 03:32 Published 1 day ago Trump, Biden Back On Campaign Trail As Election Day Approaches



A day after their final debate, both candidates are on the campaign trail in the final sprint to Election Day; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:16 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this