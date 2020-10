You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Russell Wilson Wishes His 'Queen' Ciara a Happy 35th Birthday in Sweet Tribute: 'You Are Heaven Sent' "You have changed my life for the better," Russell Wilson wrote to his wife Ciara

Upworthy 9 hours ago



Russell Wilson's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Ciara Will Make You Believe in Love Russell Wilson knows how to honor his queen. On Saturday, Oct. 25, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback gushed over wife Ciara on her 35th birthday. Russell posted a...

E! Online 7 hours ago





Tweets about this