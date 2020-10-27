Manoj Bajpayee on Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Usually not a fan of dancing in films

Global  
 

Manoj Bajpayee on Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Usually not a fan of dancing in filmsBy virtue of the films he chooses, Manoj Bajpayee has rarely got the opportunity to explore dancing on screen. That is not to say the actor does not enjoy shaking a leg in front of the camera — after all, don't we all remember his tapori dance in Sapne mein milti hai from Satya (1998)? For his upcoming film Suraj Pe Mangal...
News video: Fatima Sana Shaikh talks working with Diljit, Manoj in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

Fatima Sana Shaikh talks working with Diljit, Manoj in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari 08:06

 After Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan, Fatima Sana Shaikh is coming back with two movies--Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Ludo. Both the films are comedies and a stark change from her first two films. In this interview, she talks about making the transition and getting to work with some of the greatest Hindi...

