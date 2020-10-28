Global  
 

Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Baby Bump in Midriff Baring Shirt in NYC

Just Jared Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Emily Ratajkowski is showing off her growing baby bump! The 29-year-old pregnant model bared her belly in a long silk shirt that was strategically buttoned, while out in New York City on Tuesday afternoon (October 27). Emily and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, announced they were expecting their first child together earlier this week during an [...]
Video Credit: InStyle - Published
News video: Emily Ratajkowski Is Pregnant and Expecting Her First Child

Emily Ratajkowski Is Pregnant and Expecting Her First Child 00:50

 She announced the news on the cover of Vogue.

