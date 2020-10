Fatima Sana Shaikh: After Thugs of Hindostan, I felt my career was over Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Fatima Sana Shaikh was a part of Yash Raj Films' Thugs of Hindostan that came out in 2018 and it was touted to be the biggest film of that year. Unfortunately, after a historic start at the box-office, the collections saw a decay and decline and ultimately, it failed at the ticket windows.



Talking about the same in an... 👓 View full article